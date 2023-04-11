Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) was $74.96 for the day, up 1.28% from the previous closing price of $74.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693424 shares were traded. RHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RHI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $89 to $76.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when GLASS ROBERT W sold 12,500 shares for $80.94 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,812 led to the insider holds 217,049 shares of the business.

Kempthorne Dirk A sold 3,456 shares of RHI for $278,338 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 10,828 shares after completing the transaction at $80.54 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, GLASS ROBERT W, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $80.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,212,584 and left with 232,349 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RHI now has a Market Capitalization of 7.97B and an Enterprise Value of 7.55B. As of this moment, Robert’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RHI has reached a high of $118.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.84.

Shares Statistics:

RHI traded an average of 1.01M shares per day over the past three months and 742.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.49M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RHI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 6.61M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.37% and a Short% of Float of 6.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.72, RHI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.95. The current Payout Ratio is 28.30% for RHI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 12, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.1, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.46 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.67, with 13 analysts recommending between $6.18 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.7B. As of the current estimate, Robert Half International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.71B, a decrease of -8.00% less than the figure of -$5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.24B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.57B and the low estimate is $7.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.