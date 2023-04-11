Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) closed the day trading at $0.57 up 45.38% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1770 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684160 shares were traded. RVYL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5670 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RVYL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Laniado Ezra bought 9,990 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,995 led to the insider holds 50,586 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVYL has reached a high of $4.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4536, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7880.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RVYL traded about 226.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RVYL traded about 132.63k shares per day. A total of 47.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.06M. Insiders hold about 40.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RVYL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 666.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 772.69k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $12.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.5M to a low estimate of $12.5M. As of the current estimate, Ryvyl Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.13M, an estimated increase of 75.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.37M, an increase of 152.70% over than the figure of $75.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.37M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVYL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.3M, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.1M and the low estimate is $54.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.