The name Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) closed at $35.54 down -0.17% from its previous closing price of $35.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621248 shares were traded. AIRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.49. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2023, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $39.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Buy on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Murphy Devin Ignatius bought 2,500 shares for $34.00 per share. The transaction valued at 85,000 led to the insider holds 11,386 shares of the business.

Rayis John D bought 1,000 shares of AIRC for $34,480 on Mar 17. The Director now owns 9,412 shares after completing the transaction at $34.48 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Kimmel Keith M, who serves as the President, Property Operations of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $35.75 each. As a result, the insider received 285,990 and left with 34,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apartment’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 433.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRC has reached a high of $55.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AIRC has traded an average of 823.93K shares per day and 823.68k over the past ten days. A total of 149.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.14M. Shares short for AIRC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.52M, compared to 2.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AIRC is 1.80, from 1.31 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $207.29M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $213.2M to a low estimate of $198.15M. As of the current estimate, Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s year-ago sales were $181.48M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.61M, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $218.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $207.27M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $878.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $816.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $851.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $773.72M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $886.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $929.87M and the low estimate is $840.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.