The name Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ: CNDT) closed at $3.46 up 3.90% from its previous closing price of $3.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718088 shares were traded. CNDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3200.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Conduent Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Skelton Clifford bought 47,675 shares for $4.23 per share. The transaction valued at 201,617 led to the insider holds 2,862,831 shares of the business.

Wood Stephen Henry bought 47,455 shares of CNDT for $199,786 on Aug 04. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 478,379 shares after completing the transaction at $4.21 per share. On May 09, another insider, Keyes Louis Edward, who serves as the EVP, Chief Revenue Officer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $4.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,750 and bolstered with 434,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNDT now has a Market Capitalization of 727.29M and an Enterprise Value of 1.67B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.95.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CNDT is 1.77, which has changed by -38.32% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.56% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CNDT has reached a high of $5.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8900, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0327.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CNDT has traded an average of 996.10K shares per day and 1.09M over the past ten days. A total of 216.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.75M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CNDT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 3.43M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $948M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $948M to a low estimate of $948M. As of the current estimate, Conduent Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $967M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $927M, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $927M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $927M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNDT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.86B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.