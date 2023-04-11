The name Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Laureate Education Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.37, up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $11.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597049 shares were traded. LAUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LAUR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 08, 2020, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $13.50.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 09, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Knauer Gerard M. sold 4,130 shares for $11.85 per share. The transaction valued at 48,940 led to the insider holds 12,985 shares of the business.

KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limi sold 32,842,183 shares of LAUR for $309,012,100 on Nov 22. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.41 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, KKR Group Partnership L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 32,842,183 shares for $9.41 each. As a result, the insider received 309,012,100 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Laureate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAUR has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LAUR traded 1.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 770.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.04M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.87% stake in the company. Shares short for LAUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 2.74M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.96% and a Short% of Float of 7.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $333.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $334.1M to a low estimate of $333M. As of the current estimate, Laureate Education Inc.’s year-ago sales were $296.7M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.2M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $231.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.