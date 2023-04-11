There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) can be one of them

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) closed the day trading at $20.78 up 0.97% from the previous closing price of $20.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657874 shares were traded. MOD stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MOD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On November 06, 2020, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 11, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Agen Brian Jon sold 3,248 shares for $22.37 per share. The transaction valued at 72,668 led to the insider holds 110,329 shares of the business.

Lucareli Michael B sold 13,379 shares of MOD for $335,519 on Feb 21. The EVP, CFO now owns 293,287 shares after completing the transaction at $25.08 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Lucareli Michael B, who serves as the EVP, CFO of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $19.58 each. As a result, the insider received 1,174,719 and left with 293,287 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Modine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOD has reached a high of $26.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MOD traded about 485.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MOD traded about 411.66k shares per day. A total of 52.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.67M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MOD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 875.24k with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 936.02k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $585.04M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $604.6M to a low estimate of $566.23M. As of the current estimate, Modine Manufacturing Company’s year-ago sales were $574.4M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $571.9M, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $598M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $547.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.43B and the low estimate is $2.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.