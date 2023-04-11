There are many powerful catalysts in the market: PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) can be one of them

The closing price of PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) was $24.86 for the day, up 2.98% from the previous closing price of $24.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 700436 shares were traded. PGTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PGTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On March 17, 2020, B. Riley FBR Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when LaPinska Deborah L sold 10,000 shares for $25.04 per share. The transaction valued at 250,400 led to the insider holds 112,612 shares of the business.

Hershberger Rodney sold 2,500 shares of PGTI for $63,424 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 1,350,638 shares after completing the transaction at $25.37 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, LaPinska Deborah L, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $21.25 each. As a result, the insider received 212,506 and left with 114,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PGT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGTI has reached a high of $25.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.67.

Shares Statistics:

PGTI traded an average of 507.08K shares per day over the past three months and 709.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PGTI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.48M, compared to 1.37M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 4 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $341M to a low estimate of $322.35M. As of the current estimate, PGT Innovations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $304.44M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $365.3M, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $391.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $339.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.