There are many powerful catalysts in the market: The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) can be one of them

The closing price of The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) was $1.86 for the day, down -1.06% from the previous closing price of $1.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680216 shares were traded. HNST stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HNST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Telsey Advisory Group on March 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2 from $6 previously.

On June 09, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $3.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on March 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Hoyt Janis sold 3,000 shares for $1.70 per share. The transaction valued at 5,100 led to the insider holds 480,683 shares of the business.

Rexing Rick sold 3,809 shares of HNST for $10,703 on Mar 08. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 313,026 shares after completing the transaction at $2.81 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Vlahos Nikolaos A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 16,547 shares for $2.92 each. As a result, the insider received 48,317 and left with 1,230,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HNST has reached a high of $4.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5746, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1430.

Shares Statistics:

HNST traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 696.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.33M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HNST as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.07M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 2.9M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.67M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $76.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.14M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HNST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $313.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $318.64M, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $335M and the low estimate is $325.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.