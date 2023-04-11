There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) can be one of them

The closing price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) was $323.24 for the day, up 0.49% from the previous closing price of $321.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664595 shares were traded. VRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $323.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $318.02.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on March 21, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $344.

On January 18, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $311.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $374.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Sanna Bastiano sold 522 shares for $315.81 per share. The transaction valued at 164,854 led to the insider holds 47,280 shares of the business.

WAGNER CHARLES F JR sold 1,768 shares of VRTX for $539,912 on Mar 24. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 49,611 shares after completing the transaction at $305.38 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, WAGNER CHARLES F JR, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $296.39 each. As a result, the insider received 592,786 and left with 51,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vertex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRTX has reached a high of $325.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $233.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 301.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 297.55.

Shares Statistics:

VRTX traded an average of 1.27M shares per day over the past three months and 973.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 257.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VRTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 3.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.67 and a low estimate of $2.63, while EPS last year was $3.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.66, with high estimates of $4.02 and low estimates of $3.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.75 and $13.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.26. EPS for the following year is $15.5, with 22 analysts recommending between $18.46 and $13.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 22 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.41B to a low estimate of $2.2B. As of the current estimate, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.1B, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.4B, an increase of 9.10% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.33B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.93B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.51B and the low estimate is $9.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.