There is a good chance Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $12.86 in the prior trading day, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) closed at $13.13, up 2.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730872 shares were traded. GTES stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.83.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.50.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on June 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Neely Wilson S bought 3,000 shares for $10.84 per share. The transaction valued at 32,505 led to the insider holds 37,103 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTES now has a Market Capitalization of 3.63B and an Enterprise Value of 5.64B. As of this moment, Gates’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTES has reached a high of $14.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 765.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 531.13k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 282.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.58M. Shares short for GTES as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 1.56M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $902.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $923.11M to a low estimate of $869M. As of the current estimate, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s year-ago sales were $893.4M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $912.58M, an increase of 0.60% less than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $944.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $850.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.82B and the low estimate is $3.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.