There is a good chance Hexcel Corporation (HXL) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $65.64 in the prior trading day, Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) closed at $66.86, up 1.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649112 shares were traded. HXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HXL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $70.

Truist Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $71 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Merlot Thierry sold 1,000 shares for $72.66 per share. The transaction valued at 72,660 led to the insider holds 37,010 shares of the business.

Minus Marilyn sold 700 shares of HXL for $49,917 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 3,672 shares after completing the transaction at $71.31 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Merlot Thierry, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 565 shares for $70.91 each. As a result, the insider received 40,064 and left with 38,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hexcel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HXL has reached a high of $74.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 630.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 535.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 84.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.72M. Shares short for HXL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.06M, compared to 3.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.10% and a Short% of Float of 5.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HXL’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%. The current Payout Ratio is 20.00% for HXL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 1988 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.84. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.96 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $429.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $455M to a low estimate of $400.66M. As of the current estimate, Hexcel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $390.6M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $437.17M, an increase of 11.20% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $459M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $402.41M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.58B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.07B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.