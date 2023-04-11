There is a good chance Rumble Inc. (RUM) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) closed at $9.00 in the last session, up 0.67% from day before closing price of $8.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738638 shares were traded. RUM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.86.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RUM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.10 and its Current Ratio is at 22.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 61.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has reached a high of $17.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.85.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RUM traded on average about 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 384.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.19M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RUM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 3.3M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $103.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $106.65M and the low estimate is $100.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 241.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.