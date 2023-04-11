There Is Still Room For Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) closed the day trading at $353.89 up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $350.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 665037 shares were traded. CHTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $354.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $345.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHTR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 93.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $460 to $440.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $380 to $550.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Rutledge Thomas sold 30,000 shares for $383.64 per share. The transaction valued at 11,509,350 led to the insider holds 17,493 shares of the business.

Miron Steven A bought 2,500 shares of CHTR for $960,875 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 9,173 shares after completing the transaction at $384.35 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Zinterhofer Eric Louis, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,202 shares for $374.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,174,605 and bolstered with 46,901 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Charter’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHTR has reached a high of $572.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $297.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 368.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 386.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHTR traded about 1.13M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHTR traded about 832.65k shares per day. A total of 153.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.59M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CHTR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.91M with a Short Ratio of 9.33M, compared to 8.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.63 and a low estimate of $6.32, while EPS last year was $6.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.74, with high estimates of $9.84 and low estimates of $7.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.27 and $29.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.14. EPS for the following year is $40.12, with 22 analysts recommending between $48.79 and $32.57.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $13.59B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.81B to a low estimate of $13.37B. As of the current estimate, Charter Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.2B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.86B, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.69B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $54.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.02B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.26B and the low estimate is $55.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.