There Is Still Room For Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) was $78.51 for the day, down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $78.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693249 shares were traded. CCK stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.53.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 26, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $71.

On September 15, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $105.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on September 15, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Kalaus Christy L. sold 500 shares for $93.90 per share. The transaction valued at 46,950 led to the insider holds 4,894 shares of the business.

NOVAES DJALMA JR sold 5,000 shares of CCK for $526,900 on May 31. The President – Americas Division now owns 80,328 shares after completing the transaction at $105.38 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCK has reached a high of $124.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.97.

Shares Statistics:

CCK traded an average of 981.23K shares per day over the past three months and 772.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CCK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 4.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, CCK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%. The current Payout Ratio is 14.70% for CCK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1992 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $2.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $2.18 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.22 and $6.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.42. EPS for the following year is $7.49, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.49 and $6.77.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.35B to a low estimate of $2.71B. As of the current estimate, Crown Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.16B, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.52B, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.22B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.94B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.66B and the low estimate is $12.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.