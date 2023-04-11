There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC).

As of close of business last night, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s stock clocked out at $36.57, down -0.38% from its previous closing price of $36.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611990 shares were traded. HWC stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HWC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.32. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on March 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $50 from $60 previously.

On March 14, 2023, Janney Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $44.50.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Ziluca Christopher S sold 1,821 shares for $53.11 per share. The transaction valued at 96,713 led to the insider holds 18,314 shares of the business.

Knight Cecil W. Jr sold 6,675 shares of HWC for $334,595 on Jan 30. The Chief Banking Officer now owns 30,240 shares after completing the transaction at $50.12 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, Exnicios Joseph S, who serves as the President-Hancock Whitney Bank of the company, sold 2,540 shares for $55.57 each. As a result, the insider received 141,155 and left with 21,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HWC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.16B. As of this moment, Hancock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HWC has reached a high of $57.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HWC traded 648.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 674.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 85.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.90M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HWC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.66M, compared to 2.5M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, HWC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 18.00% for HWC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $5.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.63. EPS for the following year is $5.52, with 9 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $368.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $379.6M to a low estimate of $361.88M. As of the current estimate, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s year-ago sales were $311.89M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $370.11M, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $384.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $359.9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.