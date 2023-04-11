There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: MAG Silver Corp. (MAG).

In the latest session, MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) closed at $13.42 down -2.40% from its previous closing price of $13.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618239 shares were traded. MAG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of MAG Silver Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MAG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has reached a high of $18.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAG has traded an average of 654.75K shares per day and 718.13k over the past ten days. A total of 98.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.88M. Insiders hold about 21.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MAG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 1.90M, compared to 2.22M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.87. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.21 and $1.15.