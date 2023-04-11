There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC).

As of close of business last night, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s stock clocked out at $476.54, up 1.31% from its previous closing price of $470.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 594781 shares were traded. NOC stock price reached its highest trading level at $478.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $470.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NOC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 175.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2023, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $500 to $478.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $440 to $375.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Perry David T sold 3,999 shares for $469.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,878,187 led to the insider holds 8,717 shares of the business.

Caylor Mark A sold 2,810 shares of NOC for $1,313,910 on Mar 03. The CVP & Pres, Mission Systems now owns 16,240 shares after completing the transaction at $467.58 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Ryan Lucy C, who serves as the Corp VP, Communications of the company, sold 553 shares for $460.33 each. As a result, the insider received 254,562 and left with 4,144 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Northrop’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOC has reached a high of $556.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $430.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 459.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 486.38.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NOC traded 1.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 582.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NOC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.37M, compared to 1.78M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.76, NOC has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57. The current Payout Ratio is 21.40% for NOC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:9035 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.34 and a low estimate of $4.93, while EPS last year was $6.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.35, with high estimates of $5.56 and low estimates of $5.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.4 and $21.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $22.07. EPS for the following year is $24.47, with 22 analysts recommending between $25.7 and $20.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $9.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.36B to a low estimate of $9.01B. As of the current estimate, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.8B, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.3B, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.15B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $38.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.6B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.89B and the low estimate is $39.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.