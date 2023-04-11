There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT).

In the latest session, PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) closed at $48.63 down -0.43% from its previous closing price of $48.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 714964 shares were traded. PTCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on March 17, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On December 14, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $35.

On September 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on September 12, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when SOUTHWELL DAVID P sold 2,571 shares for $50.05 per share. The transaction valued at 128,672 led to the insider holds 10,500 shares of the business.

Utter Christine Marie sold 4,688 shares of PTCT for $224,044 on Mar 29. The SVP, FINANCE & CAO now owns 38,059 shares after completing the transaction at $47.79 per share. On Mar 27, another insider, Utter Christine Marie, who serves as the SVP, FINANCE & CAO of the company, sold 26,658 shares for $45.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,202,106 and left with 38,059 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTCT has reached a high of $55.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PTCT has traded an average of 743.98K shares per day and 644.09k over the past ten days. A total of 72.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.11M. Shares short for PTCT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.45M, compared to 4.98M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.38% and a Short% of Float of 10.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$2.32, while EPS last year was -$2.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.3, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.65 and -$7.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.06. EPS for the following year is -$4.26, with 15 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$6.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $189.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $228.6M to a low estimate of $166.33M. As of the current estimate, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.23M, an estimated increase of 14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $213.5M, an increase of 43.50% over than the figure of $14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $287.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176.85M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $697.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $716.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.59M, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $898.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $968.93M and the low estimate is $771M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.