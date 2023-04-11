There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL).

As of close of business last night, SFL Corporation Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $9.25, up 1.09% from its previous closing price of $9.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625668 shares were traded. SFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SFL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 19, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $9.

DNB Markets Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 09, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.70.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SFL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFL has reached a high of $11.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SFL traded 858.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 994.02k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.74M. Insiders hold about 43.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SFL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 2.12M, compared to 1.64M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, SFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.61.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.5. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.23 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $175.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $180M to a low estimate of $171M. As of the current estimate, SFL Corporation Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $152.06M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $176.9M, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $176.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $176.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $666M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $629.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $646.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $513.4M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $793M and the low estimate is $552.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.