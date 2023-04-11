There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) closed the day trading at $11.55 down -2.12% from the previous closing price of $11.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 680988 shares were traded. OPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPI, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $14 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Talley Mark A. bought 400 shares for $19.81 per share. The transaction valued at 7,924 led to the insider holds 400 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPI has reached a high of $25.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPI traded about 552.71K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPI traded about 496.58k shares per day. A total of 48.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.63M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OPI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 2.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Dividends & Splits

OPI’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 2.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.48%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.51.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $137.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.62M to a low estimate of $134.9M. As of the current estimate, Office Properties Income Trust’s year-ago sales were $147.29M, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.56M, a decrease of -6.60% less than the figure of -$6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134.1M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $554.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $562.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $576.48M, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $551.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $572.57M and the low estimate is $539.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.