There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Squarespace Inc. (SQSP)

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) closed the day trading at $32.56 up 0.43% from the previous closing price of $32.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664466 shares were traded. SQSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SQSP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $21.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on December 13, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when KLEIN JONATHAN D sold 53,758 shares for $27.28 per share. The transaction valued at 1,466,518 led to the insider holds 691,682 shares of the business.

KLEIN JONATHAN D sold 28,446 shares of SQSP for $768,042 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 745,440 shares after completing the transaction at $27.00 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, O’Connor Courtenay, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 21,801 shares for $23.14 each. As a result, the insider received 504,475 and left with 38,216 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SQSP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.38B and an Enterprise Value of 4.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQSP has reached a high of $33.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SQSP traded about 727.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SQSP traded about 595.54k shares per day. A total of 136.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.73M. Insiders hold about 10.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SQSP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.69M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.8 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $222.11M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $223.81M to a low estimate of $219.65M. As of the current estimate, Squarespace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $207.42M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.29M, an increase of 9.40% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $232.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $219.73M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $862.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $857.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $860.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $784.04M, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $949.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $992.6M and the low estimate is $923M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.