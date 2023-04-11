There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (INN)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1001146 shares were traded. INN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INN, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, CapitalOne Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Stanner Jonathan P bought 21,870 shares for $6.90 per share. The transaction valued at 150,903 led to the insider holds 1,217,705 shares of the business.

Taitz Hope S bought 5,000 shares of INN for $34,450 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 64,965 shares after completing the transaction at $6.89 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Patel Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $8.41 each. As a result, the insider received 25,230 and left with 11,899 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INN has reached a high of $10.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INN traded about 728.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INN traded about 978.26k shares per day. A total of 105.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.75M. Insiders hold about 3.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for INN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 4.15M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 7.38%.

Dividends & Splits

INN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.16, up from 0.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $169.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $173.29M to a low estimate of $165.22M. As of the current estimate, Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $106.86M, an estimated increase of 58.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.08M, an increase of 27.60% less than the figure of $58.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $187.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $177.86M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $676.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $668.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $672.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $361.93M, up 85.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $753.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $793.82M and the low estimate is $733.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.