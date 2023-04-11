There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)

The closing price of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) was $0.77 for the day, up 1.60% from the previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0121 from its previous closing price. On the day, 708691 shares were traded. TMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when O’Sullivan Anthony sold 60,660 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 47,533 led to the insider holds 512,777 shares of the business.

Stone Gregory sold 52,031 shares of TMC for $39,502 on Mar 30. The Chief Ocean Scientist now owns 420,876 shares after completing the transaction at $0.76 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, O’Sullivan Anthony, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 85,170 shares for $0.72 each. As a result, the insider received 61,382 and left with 573,437 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has reached a high of $2.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9209.

Shares Statistics:

TMC traded an average of 1.47M shares per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 266.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.14M. Insiders hold about 7.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TMC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.61M with a Short Ratio of 4.61M, compared to 4.19M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 2.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.36.