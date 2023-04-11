This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

In the latest session, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) closed at $4.90 down -2.58% from its previous closing price of $5.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598616 shares were traded. KNOP stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Alliance Global Partners Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.

On December 13, 2022, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Alliance Global Partners initiated its Buy rating on December 13, 2022, with a $16 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KNOT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KNOP has reached a high of $18.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.9142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.0119.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KNOP has traded an average of 478.94K shares per day and 234.11k over the past ten days. A total of 34.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.93M. Insiders hold about 28.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KNOP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 331.35k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 217.14k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KNOP is 0.10, from 2.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 41.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.75.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.6 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $69.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $69.36M to a low estimate of $68.69M. As of the current estimate, KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $72.13M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.34M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $63.34M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KNOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $266.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $265.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $266M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.13M, down -5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $271.09M and the low estimate is $245M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.