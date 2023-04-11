This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP)

In the latest session, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) closed at $53.87 up 1.18% from its previous closing price of $53.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711262 shares were traded. PNFP stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85 to $66.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MCCABE ROBERT A JR sold 24,168 shares for $73.38 per share. The transaction valued at 1,773,539 led to the insider holds 302,071 shares of the business.

MCCABE ROBERT A JR sold 3 shares of PNFP for $247 on Feb 08. The CHAIRMAN now owns 306,249 shares after completing the transaction at $82.26 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, MCCABE ROBERT A JR, who serves as the CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 5,680 shares for $80.95 each. As a result, the insider received 459,783 and left with 306,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinnacle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNFP has reached a high of $90.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PNFP has traded an average of 795.80K shares per day and 648.87k over the past ten days. A total of 75.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.78M. Insiders hold about 2.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PNFP as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 1.92M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PNFP is 0.88, from 0.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05. The current Payout Ratio is 12.20% for PNFP, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 10, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $1.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.82, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.6 and $6.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.33. EPS for the following year is $7.92, with 10 analysts recommending between $8.41 and $7.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $426.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $435.18M to a low estimate of $415.3M. As of the current estimate, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $342.97M, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $445.86M, an increase of 14.30% less than the figure of $24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $458.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $426.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNFP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.55B, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.