This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Smart Sand Inc. (SND)

As of close of business last night, Smart Sand Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.75, up 1.16% from its previous closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 636493 shares were traded. SND stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6773.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley FBR Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 17, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. sold 5,175,688 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 8,876,305 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. sold 1,807,082 shares of SND for $3,459,116 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 5,175,688 shares after completing the transaction at $1.91 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,265,137 shares for $1.91 each. As a result, the insider received 2,416,159 and left with 6,982,770 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SND has reached a high of $4.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8370, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8886.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SND traded 258.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 310.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.20M. Insiders hold about 7.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SND as of Mar 14, 2023 were 267.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.27M, compared to 280.73k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $65.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $65.7M to a low estimate of $65.7M. As of the current estimate, Smart Sand Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35.08M, an estimated increase of 87.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $51M, an increase of 22.60% less than the figure of $87.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $247.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $247.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $247.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $126.65M, up 95.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $266.4M and the low estimate is $266.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.