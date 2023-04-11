This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Trinseo PLC (TSE)

In the latest session, Trinseo PLC (NYSE: TSE) closed at $21.71 up 4.63% from its previous closing price of $20.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628839 shares were traded. TSE stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Trinseo PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $34 from $42 previously.

TD Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 21, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $72.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when MARTENS PHILIP R sold 6,900 shares for $24.59 per share. The transaction valued at 169,706 led to the insider holds 10,300 shares of the business.

Desmond Jeanmarie F. bought 2,850 shares of TSE for $71,278 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 8,515 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Desmond Jeanmarie F., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,335 shares for $25.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 33,989 and bolstered with 5,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSE has reached a high of $53.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TSE has traded an average of 375.86K shares per day and 366.76k over the past ten days. A total of 34.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.38M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TSE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 1.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.36% and a Short% of Float of 7.33%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TSE is 0.56, from 1.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.58.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$1.06, while EPS last year was $2.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $2.36, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.23 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.97B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.89B and the low estimate is $4.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.