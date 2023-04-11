Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) closed the day trading at $29.44 down -0.34% from the previous closing price of $29.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670213 shares were traded. ARGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARGO, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45.50 to $28.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARGO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.04B and an Enterprise Value of 1.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARGO has reached a high of $45.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARGO traded about 702.50K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARGO traded about 690.09k shares per day. A total of 35.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.13M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ARGO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 235.03k with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 285.34k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.74%.

Dividends & Splits

ARGO’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.24, up from 1.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3.82, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.45 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $405M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $410M to a low estimate of $400M. As of the current estimate, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $480.6M, an estimated decrease of -15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $363.2M, a decrease of -20.10% less than the figure of -$15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $370M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $356.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, down -13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.