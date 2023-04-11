Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of ITT Inc. (ITT)

The closing price of ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) was $81.90 for the day, up 1.39% from the previous closing price of $80.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 698561 shares were traded. ITT stock price reached its highest trading level at $82.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $74 from $113 previously.

On April 08, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $107 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Flynn Ryan F. sold 2,197 shares for $87.22 per share. The transaction valued at 191,618 led to the insider holds 16,547 shares of the business.

Caprais Emmanuel sold 2,772 shares of ITT for $203,742 on Sep 02. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 13,818 shares after completing the transaction at $73.50 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 3,206 shares for $81.95 each. As a result, the insider received 262,732 and left with 53,477 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ITT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.69B and an Enterprise Value of 6.66B. As of this moment, ITT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITT has reached a high of $95.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.08.

Shares Statistics:

ITT traded an average of 517.43K shares per day over the past three months and 397.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 657.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 752.42k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, ITT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.02. The current Payout Ratio is 23.00% for ITT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:3316 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.23 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.28 and $4.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.96. EPS for the following year is $5.61, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.25 and $5.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $781M to a low estimate of $756.86M. As of the current estimate, ITT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $726.2M, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $779.56M, an increase of 6.30% less than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $807.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $760.71M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.