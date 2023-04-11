Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

The closing price of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) was $2.89 for the day, down -0.69% from the previous closing price of $2.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663706 shares were traded. MFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9230 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8850.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MFG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC sold 64,745 shares for $10.06 per share. The transaction valued at 651,335 led to the insider holds 3,093,750 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFG has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5747.

Shares Statistics:

MFG traded an average of 1.27M shares per day over the past three months and 786.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.44B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MFG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 617.25k on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 75.00, MFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.19. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2,577.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.85.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.61 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.82 and $0.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.35B, down -41.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.4B and the low estimate is $18.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.