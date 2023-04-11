Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE)

The closing price of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) was $3.63 for the day, up 1.40% from the previous closing price of $3.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1000663 shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NXE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1550, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1382.

Shares Statistics:

NXE traded an average of 2.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 480.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.45M. Insiders hold about 15.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.48% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of Mar 14, 2023 were 18.66M with a Short Ratio of 18.66M, compared to 15.94M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.