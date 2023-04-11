Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) closed the day trading at $39.34 down -1.97% from the previous closing price of $40.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687642 shares were traded. PERI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PERI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On April 14, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $18.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on April 14, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Perion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PERI has reached a high of $42.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PERI traded about 760.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PERI traded about 704.7k shares per day. A total of 45.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.84M. Insiders hold about 36.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PERI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 565.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 544k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.30%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PERI, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 26, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 26, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $141.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $142.4M to a low estimate of $140.37M. As of the current estimate, Perion Network Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $125.31M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.38M, an increase of 16.20% over than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PERI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $726M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $729.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $640.3M, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $814.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $836M and the low estimate is $801.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.