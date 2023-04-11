Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) closed the day trading at $4.43 down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $4.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 657247 shares were traded. TEF stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3900.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TEF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Telefonica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEF has reached a high of $5.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0484, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9472.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TEF traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TEF traded about 792.2k shares per day. A total of 5.70B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.08B. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TEF as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 2.74M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

TEF’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.16, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.98. The current Payout Ratio is 43.40% for TEF, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 20, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.11B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.4B and the low estimate is $37.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.