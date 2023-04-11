UNFI (United Natural Foods Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) closed at $26.41 up 1.73% from its previous closing price of $25.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711774 shares were traded. UNFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United Natural Foods Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $32 from $48 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR bought 45,168 shares for $22.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,003,633 led to the insider holds 150,936 shares of the business.

Howard John W sold 7,000 shares of UNFI for $298,340 on Feb 06. The CFO now owns 117,648 shares after completing the transaction at $42.62 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, TESTA CHRISTOPHER P., who serves as the President of the company, sold 27,931 shares for $40.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,132,391 and left with 124,848 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNFI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.54B and an Enterprise Value of 4.88B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNFI has reached a high of $49.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UNFI has traded an average of 675.56K shares per day and 713.95k over the past ten days. A total of 59.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.90M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UNFI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.59M, compared to 1.95M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 6.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.53 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.3. EPS for the following year is $3.69, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.59B to a low estimate of $7.42B. As of the current estimate, United Natural Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.24B, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.49B, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.4B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.93B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32B and the low estimate is $31.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.