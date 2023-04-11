Update from Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA): A steady trajectory

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) closed the day trading at $11.08 down -0.36% from the previous closing price of $11.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658204 shares were traded. NEA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.04.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEA, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when TOTH TERENCE J sold 4,566 shares for $11.38 per share. The transaction valued at 51,951 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEA has reached a high of $12.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEA traded about 862.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEA traded about 913.08k shares per day. A total of 299.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.03M. Shares short for NEA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 106.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.11M, compared to 45.48k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.04% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Dividends & Splits

NEA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.42, up from 0.66 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.81.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.