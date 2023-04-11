Update from Webster Financial Corporation (WBS): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) was $37.34 for the day, up 0.59% from the previous closing price of $37.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010805 shares were traded. WBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WBS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $70.

On November 04, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on November 04, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Massiani Luis sold 20,000 shares for $47.35 per share. The transaction valued at 947,039 led to the insider holds 132,910 shares of the business.

Massiani Luis sold 8,000 shares of WBS for $371,447 on Aug 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 152,910 shares after completing the transaction at $46.43 per share. On May 18, another insider, Evans Javier L., who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 1,975 shares for $47.02 each. As a result, the insider received 92,866 and left with 34,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBS now has a Market Capitalization of 6.48B. As of this moment, Webster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WBS is 1.25, which has changed by -24.64% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.56% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WBS has reached a high of $56.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.71.

Shares Statistics:

WBS traded an average of 1.43M shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.15M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WBS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.22M, compared to 5.79M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, WBS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.31. The current Payout Ratio is 44.30% for WBS, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.71 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.64, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.11 and $5.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.64. EPS for the following year is $7.08, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.56 and $5.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $631.6M to a low estimate of $594M. As of the current estimate, Webster Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $394.25M, an estimated increase of 55.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $625.87M, an increase of 28.60% less than the figure of $55.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $640M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $586M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.68B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.