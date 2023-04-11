VUZI (Vuzix Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $3.95 in the prior trading day, Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) closed at $4.17, up 5.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 721093 shares were traded. VUZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1896 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VUZI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on December 21, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 17, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 17, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Travers Paul J bought 2,557 shares for $3.87 per share. The transaction valued at 9,895 led to the insider holds 2,830,170 shares of the business.

Travers Paul J bought 2,600 shares of VUZI for $9,958 on Mar 13. The President and CEO now owns 2,827,613 shares after completing the transaction at $3.83 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Jameson Peter Hamilton, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 2,600 shares for $3.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,854 and bolstered with 202,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VUZI has reached a high of $10.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6150.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 924.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 549.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.10M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VUZI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.14M with a Short Ratio of 15.02M, compared to 14.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.75% and a Short% of Float of 29.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $3.71M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.8M to a low estimate of $3.54M. As of the current estimate, Vuzix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.5M, an estimated increase of 48.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.15M, an increase of 38.00% less than the figure of $48.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VUZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.84M, up 50.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30M and the low estimate is $30M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.