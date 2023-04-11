What shareholders can do to beat the market with Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) stock

In the latest session, Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) closed at $15.24 up 6.80% from its previous closing price of $14.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641378 shares were traded. ASUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Asure Software Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 12, 2019, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $12 to $11.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on January 09, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Goldstein Eyal sold 20,000 shares for $13.69 per share. The transaction valued at 273,880 led to the insider holds 81,617 shares of the business.

Oberwager Bradford Scovill sold 4,144 shares of ASUR for $56,808 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 29,783 shares after completing the transaction at $13.71 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Reynolds Bjorn, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,140 shares for $13.80 each. As a result, the insider received 208,860 and left with 16,444 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASUR has reached a high of $14.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASUR has traded an average of 235.97K shares per day and 407.94k over the past ten days. A total of 20.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.05M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 264.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 244.4k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $29.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $29.7M to a low estimate of $29.04M. As of the current estimate, Asure Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.33M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.89M, an increase of 17.70% less than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.22M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $105.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $106.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $95.83M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.7M and the low estimate is $114.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.