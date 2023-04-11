What shareholders can do to beat the market with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) stock

In the latest session, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) closed at $42.42 up 0.28% from its previous closing price of $42.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625968 shares were traded. CM stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CM now has a Market Capitalization of 38.65B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CM has reached a high of $59.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CM has traded an average of 1.22M shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 906.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 899.98M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 15.37M, compared to 26.4M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CM is 2.49, from 5.84 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.01.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.33 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.29 and $5.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.2. EPS for the following year is $5.11, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.34 and $3.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.17B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.28B to a low estimate of $4.06B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s year-ago sales were $4.03B, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.31B, an increase of 3.10% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.28B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.41B, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.67B and the low estimate is $17.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.