What shareholders can do to beat the market with McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) stock

As of close of business last night, McEwen Mining Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.14, up 0.55% from its previous closing price of $9.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618717 shares were traded. MUX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.68.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MUX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2019, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.20.

On December 11, 2017, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.25.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on December 11, 2017, with a $3.25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUX has reached a high of $9.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MUX traded 448.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 559.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.07M. Insiders hold about 17.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MUX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.49M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.97 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $189.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $189.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $189.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $182.03M, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $508.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $508.95M and the low estimate is $508.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 169.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.