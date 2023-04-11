What shareholders can do to beat the market with Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) stock

As of close of business last night, Patterson Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $26.44, down -0.23% from its previous closing price of $26.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634561 shares were traded. PDCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PDCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL sold 9,443 shares for $29.10 per share. The transaction valued at 274,808 led to the insider holds 6,442 shares of the business.

Zurbay Donald sold 10,180 shares of PDCO for $301,141 on Jul 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 78,032 shares after completing the transaction at $29.58 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, KORSH LES B, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,889 shares for $29.64 each. As a result, the insider received 144,930 and left with 71,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Patterson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCO has reached a high of $35.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PDCO traded 683.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 764.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.79M, compared to 3.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.04, PDCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.21. The current Payout Ratio is 51.40% for PDCO, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 24, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.33 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.54 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.59B. As of the current estimate, Patterson Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.5B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.82B and the low estimate is $6.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.