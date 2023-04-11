Which analyst expects Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) closed at $7.60 down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $7.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623009 shares were traded. BBDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Barings BDC Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Oppenheimer on February 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Perform and sets its target price to $9 from $10 previously.

On November 14, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10.50 to $10.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12.50 to $11.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Craddock Geoff bought 10,000 shares for $7.67 per share. The transaction valued at 76,700 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

Okel Thomas bought 10,000 shares of BBDC for $80,494 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 20,037 shares after completing the transaction at $8.05 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, BYERS STEPHEN R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 466 shares for $8.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,984 and bolstered with 20,019 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barings’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 152.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 30.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBDC has reached a high of $10.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBDC has traded an average of 519.67K shares per day and 443.09k over the past ten days. A total of 107.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.38M. Insiders hold about 0.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.91% stake in the company. Shares short for BBDC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 806.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 452.36k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BBDC is 1.00, from 0.95 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.63.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $62.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $64.41M to a low estimate of $58.98M. As of the current estimate, Barings BDC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.91M, an estimated increase of 90.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.36M, an increase of 49.40% less than the figure of $90.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.38M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $220.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $214.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135.34M, up 61.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $263.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $288.06M and the low estimate is $246.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.