Which analyst expects Ferguson plc (FERG) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) closed at $125.18 up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $124.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 637512 shares were traded. FERG stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ferguson plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on March 20, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ferguson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FERG has reached a high of $149.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $99.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FERG has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 1.12M over the past ten days. A total of 207.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 205.28M. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FERG as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 3.29M on Feb 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FERG is 3.41, from 3.41 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.24.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $2.61 and low estimates of $2.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.88 and $7.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.21. EPS for the following year is $9, with 16 analysts recommending between $10.21 and $6.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $7.09B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7.17B to a low estimate of $6.93B. As of the current estimate, Ferguson plc’s year-ago sales were $7.28B, an estimated decrease of -2.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.48B, a decrease of -6.20% less than the figure of -$2.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.3B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FERG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.57B, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.21B and the low estimate is $26.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.