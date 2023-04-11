Which analyst expects FMC Corporation (FMC) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, FMC Corporation’s stock clocked out at $119.07, up 1.84% from its previous closing price of $116.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 712014 shares were traded. FMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FMC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $145.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Sandifer Andrew D sold 5,000 shares for $127.77 per share. The transaction valued at 638,835 led to the insider holds 39,061 shares of the business.

pereira ronaldo sold 1,955 shares of FMC for $252,761 on Mar 01. The EVP, President, FMC Americas now owns 19,478 shares after completing the transaction at $129.29 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Reilly Michael Finian, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $128.56 each. As a result, the insider received 154,268 and left with 21,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMC has reached a high of $140.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 124.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FMC traded 805.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 777.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.46M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FMC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.23M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.99M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.80, FMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 36.30% for FMC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1153:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.01, with high estimates of $2.14 and low estimates of $1.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.85 and $7.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.18. EPS for the following year is $9.12, with 14 analysts recommending between $9.91 and $8.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.43B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, FMC Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.35B, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.53B, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.8B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.63B and the low estimate is $6.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.