Which analyst expects Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s stock clocked out at $23.16, up 1.18% from its previous closing price of $22.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629422 shares were traded. PPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.78.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on March 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $30 from $28 previously.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Sandri Fabio sold 12,234 shares for $24.36 per share. The transaction valued at 298,020 led to the insider holds 248,111 shares of the business.

Galvanoni Matthew R sold 2,805 shares of PPC for $68,330 on Feb 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,053 shares after completing the transaction at $24.36 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Sandri Fabio, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 33,471 shares for $30.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,006,135 and left with 260,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pilgrim’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPC has reached a high of $34.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PPC traded 840.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 595.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PPC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 3.81M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 9.82%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PPC, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of May 05, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.53 and $2.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $4.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.12B to a low estimate of $3.99B. As of the current estimate, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.24B, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.33B, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of -$3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.21B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.47B, down -4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.86B and the low estimate is $16.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.