Which analyst expects SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) closed at $15.53 up 1.30% from its previous closing price of $15.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610016 shares were traded. SD stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SandRidge Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Seaport Global Securities on June 21, 2017, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $17 from $25 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SandRidge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SD has reached a high of $29.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SD has traded an average of 540.64K shares per day and 569.26k over the past ten days. A total of 36.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.41M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 998.6k with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 2.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.