A correction may be in store for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares?

As of close of business last night, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.61, up 1.56% from its previous closing price of $2.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550170 shares were traded. PRTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5350.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRTK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 23, 2021, WBB Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Speculative Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $10.

On March 02, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on March 02, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when DONDERO JAMES D bought 100,000 shares for $1.73 per share. The transaction valued at 173,000 led to the insider holds 2,156,000 shares of the business.

DONDERO JAMES D bought 106,000 shares of PRTK for $187,620 on Mar 22. The 10% Owner now owns 2,056,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, DONDERO JAMES D, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 242,500 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 421,950 and bolstered with 1,307,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTK now has a Market Capitalization of 147.17M and an Enterprise Value of 371.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTK has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9802, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3222.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRTK traded 635.61K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.32M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTK as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 3.51M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.32% and a Short% of Float of 6.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.01. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $33.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.5M to a low estimate of $32.05M. As of the current estimate, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.86M, an estimated increase of 35.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.27M, an increase of 22.40% less than the figure of $35.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.05M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $158.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $148.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $153.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $160.27M, down -4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $254.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.18M and the low estimate is $248.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.