A glimpse at Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s stock clocked out at $4.79, down -4.20% from its previous closing price of $5.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1407719 shares were traded. PACK stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PACK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On August 10, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

On April 26, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2021, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Tranen Alicia M. bought 15,100 shares for $5.46 per share. The transaction valued at 82,446 led to the insider holds 158,788 shares of the business.

Tranen Alicia M. bought 10,000 shares of PACK for $56,350 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 40,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.63 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Tranen Alicia M., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $5.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,585 and bolstered with 6,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PACK now has a Market Capitalization of 413.32M and an Enterprise Value of 749.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PACK has reached a high of $18.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.1554, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5801.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PACK traded 356.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 401.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 82.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.74M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PACK as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 2.49M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.87% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $83.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.3M to a low estimate of $77.68M. As of the current estimate, Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $82.5M, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.11M, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.11M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PACK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $346.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $352.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.5M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $380.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395.63M and the low estimate is $358.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.