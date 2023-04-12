A glimpse at Wayfair Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) closed at $35.71 up 0.88% from its previous closing price of $35.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3551043 shares were traded. W stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Wayfair Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on January 23, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Tan Fiona sold 7,375 shares for $35.44 per share. The transaction valued at 261,373 led to the insider holds 55,741 shares of the business.

Gulliver Kate sold 6,581 shares of W for $233,058 on Apr 04. The CFO and Chief Admin Officer now owns 31,119 shares after completing the transaction at $35.41 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Oblak Steve, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 5,346 shares for $35.52 each. As a result, the insider received 189,888 and left with 194,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, W now has a Market Capitalization of 3.72B and an Enterprise Value of 6.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, W has reached a high of $119.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, W has traded an average of 6.40M shares per day and 4.58M over the past ten days. A total of 106.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.78M. Shares short for W as of Mar 14, 2023 were 25.34M with a Short Ratio of 25.34M, compared to 25.64M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.92% and a Short% of Float of 49.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.31 and a low estimate of -$2.34, while EPS last year was -$1.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.98, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.4 and -$6.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.13. EPS for the following year is -$2.24, with 28 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$3.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 29 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.01B to a low estimate of $2.66B. As of the current estimate, Wayfair Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.99B, an estimated decrease of -8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 29 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.09B, a decrease of -6.00% over than the figure of -$8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.93B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for W’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.22B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $11.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.