A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

After finishing at $6.66 in the prior trading day, Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) closed at $7.19, up 7.96%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1065350 shares were traded. GATO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GATO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15.50 to $4.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Underperform on January 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GATO now has a Market Capitalization of 463.39M and an Enterprise Value of 460.85M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GATO has reached a high of $6.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 506.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 970.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 69.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.51M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GATO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.4M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.51 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GATO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.5M, up 105.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220M and the low estimate is $188M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.